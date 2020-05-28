ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

BLDR stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,415. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.