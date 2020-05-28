ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 807 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

