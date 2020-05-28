ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 5,452 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $4,486,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. CNH Industrial NV has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

