ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 21,538 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

