ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

ITUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.