ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

