ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 971 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 170.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 28.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total transaction of $568,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,366,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,581,384 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG stock opened at $251.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $292.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.55 and its 200 day moving average is $205.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.98 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

