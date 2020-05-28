ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,569 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 117,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Also, Director Ray C. Davis acquired 1,281,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $9,953,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,341,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,210,300.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,308,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,127 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ET opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

