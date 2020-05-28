ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUS. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.15 million. Research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,250.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 247,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ePlus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ePlus by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

