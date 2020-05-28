Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Receives $48.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

