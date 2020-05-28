Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $11.54. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,344 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $619.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Company Profile (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.