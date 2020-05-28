Elastic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,125 put options on the company. This is an increase of 8,199% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 put options.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $265,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,476,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $602,433,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $4,194,413 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.