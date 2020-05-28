easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media stories about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted easyJet’s ranking:

Get easyJet alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.