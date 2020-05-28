e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Receives $17.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,884. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

