Dropbox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 22,168 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 708% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,744 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 498,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $10,027,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,790 shares of company stock worth $18,092,659. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,207,000 after buying an additional 6,180,409 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,040,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 729,013 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,983,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,148,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,140.50 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.