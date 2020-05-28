DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.20. DouYu International shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 26,244 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,702,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DouYu International by 258.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,458,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,590 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,366,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 227,257 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,044,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 505,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

