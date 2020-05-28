DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.08

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $14.00. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 666,923 shares changing hands.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
