DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.08

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $14.00. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 666,923 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.