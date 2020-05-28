Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.