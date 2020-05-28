Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dollar General traded as high as $187.49 and last traded at $187.49, with a volume of 288938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.36.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 350,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,431,000 after acquiring an additional 976,975 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 659,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,636,000 after acquiring an additional 150,289 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

