Digital Turbine’s (APPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APPS. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.16.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $529.99 million, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,130.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

