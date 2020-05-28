DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Position Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,797 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,141,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,283,000 after buying an additional 937,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 688,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,820,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,130,000 after buying an additional 614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,692,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 453,423 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $6.57 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

