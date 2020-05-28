Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a coverage optimism score of -2.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Deutsche Lufthansa's ranking:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

