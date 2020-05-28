Destination XL Group (DXLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.24 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.58. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXLG. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

