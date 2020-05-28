Darrell & King LLC Purchases New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 155,285 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $24,490,000. Microsoft accounts for about 5.7% of Darrell & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

