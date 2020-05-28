Cynosure Management LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cynosure Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,378.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

