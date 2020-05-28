CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBAY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.10.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

