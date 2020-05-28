CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,184 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 630.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 645,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 589.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 551,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 516,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

