Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 146,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of CW stock opened at $105.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.66. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

