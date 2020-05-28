Critical Survey: Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) vs. Urstadt Biddle Properties (OTCMKTS:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Safestore 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.16 $37.28 million N/A N/A Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 26.80% 10.18% 3.63% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Safestore on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

