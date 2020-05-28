Critical Analysis: GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GalianoGoldInc . alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GalianoGoldInc . and U.S. Silica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. Silica 4 7 2 0 1.85

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. U.S. Silica has a consensus price target of $6.40, suggesting a potential upside of 106.45%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Volatility & Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and U.S. Silica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 1.62 -$167.93 million $0.01 118.00 U.S. Silica $1.47 billion 0.16 -$329.08 million ($0.64) -4.84

GalianoGoldInc . has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Silica. U.S. Silica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GalianoGoldInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% U.S. Silica -27.99% 0.32% 0.10%

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . beats U.S. Silica on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; magnesium silicate, a adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and DE and clay aggregates used as an absorbent for automotive, industrial, and sports turf applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GalianoGoldInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GalianoGoldInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.