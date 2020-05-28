Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $3.13. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 695,795 shares traded.

KOR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from C$2.30 to C$3.40 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 40.73 and a quick ratio of 39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.52 million and a P/E ratio of -28.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.01.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

