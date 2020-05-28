Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to $5.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $285.43 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

