Cooper Companies (COO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 12.80-13.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $12.80-13.20 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $308.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average of $313.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.42.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

