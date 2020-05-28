Contrasting US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:NEX)

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares US Well Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services -50.10% -67.12% -14.51% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -7.70% -3.63% -1.72%

60.9% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of US Well Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

US Well Services has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Well Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $514.76 million 0.06 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.24 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.36 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -13.39

US Well Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Well Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for US Well Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 5 7 0 2.58

US Well Services presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,093.32%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.46, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given US Well Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe US Well Services is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats US Well Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

