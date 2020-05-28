Contrasting Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) and TG Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:TGTX)

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and TG Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 15,056.29 -$172.87 million ($1.83) -11.20

Processa Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Processa Pharmaceuticals and TG Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A TG Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.11%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.95% -32.37% TG Therapeutics -124,230.27% -2,937.74% -155.97%

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug products for the unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica and radiation-induced fibrosis in head and neck cancer patients. The company is based in Hanover, Maryland.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. The company has five B-cell targeted drug candidates in clinical development, with the lead two therapies, such as Ublituximab and Umbralisib in pivotal trials for CLL, NHL, and MS. Its Ublituximab is a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody that has been glycoengineered for enhanced potency over first generation antibodies; and Umbralisib is an oral, once daily inhibitor of PI3K delta. The company also develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody; TG-1701, an oral Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.