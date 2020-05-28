Contrasting Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) & Global Healthcare REIT (NYSE:GBCS)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Global Healthcare REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust and Global Healthcare REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Global Healthcare REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Global Healthcare REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Healthcare REIT has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Global Healthcare REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 16.87% 3.39% 2.02% Global Healthcare REIT -11.93% -176.77% -1.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Global Healthcare REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 14.96 $8.38 million $1.77 23.20 Global Healthcare REIT $3.62 million 1.29 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Healthcare REIT.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Global Healthcare REIT on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc. Global Casinos, Inc. operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013. Simultaneous with the split-off and sale of the gaming operations, the Company acquired West Paces Ferry Healthcare REIT, Inc. (WPF) in a transaction accounted for as a reverse acquisition whereby WPF was deemed to be the accounting acquirer. The Company intends to make a REIT election under sections 856 through 859 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Such election will be made by the Board of Directors at such time as the Board determines that we qualify as a REIT under applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code and that such election is in the best interest of our stockholders. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned eleven healthcare properties which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms.

