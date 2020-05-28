Contrasting Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Antero Resources and HighPoint Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 4 10 1 0 1.80 HighPoint Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00

Antero Resources presently has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.87%. HighPoint Resources has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 625.16%. Given HighPoint Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and HighPoint Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.21 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -24.86 HighPoint Resources $452.66 million 0.13 -$134.83 million ($0.20) -1.38

HighPoint Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPoint Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -35.36% -3.77% -1.75% HighPoint Resources -245.03% -4.58% -2.02%

Volatility & Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antero Resources beats HighPoint Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

