Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,326 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Constellium by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Constellium has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

