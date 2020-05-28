Comparing Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) & Sunworks (OTCMKTS:SUNW)

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunworks $59.83 million 0.14 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -0.25

Zoom Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Risk and Volatility

Zoom Technologies has a beta of 93.37, meaning that its share price is 9,237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zoom Technologies and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $0.38, suggesting a potential downside of 25.49%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Technologies and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sunworks -18.12% -89.19% -25.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoom Technologies beats Sunworks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

