Comparing Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Regenicin (NASDAQ:RGIN)

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

2.6% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -119.51% -104.79% Regenicin N/A N/A -9,070.69%

Volatility and Risk

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atossa Genetics and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atossa Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.65%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Regenicin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Regenicin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A Regenicin N/A N/A -$760,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats Regenicin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Regenicin Company Profile

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. Its development products include NovaDerm, a cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.