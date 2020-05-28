Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,196 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colony Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after buying an additional 471,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colony Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 275,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNY opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. Colony Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. Equities analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 62,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

