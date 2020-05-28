Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.15

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $12.68. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 14,676 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $39,832.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,642.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly C. Dockery bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,233 shares of company stock worth $168,275 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

