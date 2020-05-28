Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coherent were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coherent by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Coherent by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $149.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.33.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

