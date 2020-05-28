Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE KOF opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 204.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 468.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.