CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $269.56

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.56 and traded as high as $279.00. CML Microsystems shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 9,470 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 million and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.62.

CML Microsystems Company Profile (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

