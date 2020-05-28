Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.49. Clearsign Combustion shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 242,300 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.
Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)
ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
