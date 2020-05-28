Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

