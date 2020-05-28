Ciena (CIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Ciena has set its Q2 2020

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $164,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

