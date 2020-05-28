Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and DXC Technology (NASDAQ:DXC) Financial Contrast

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology -7.98% 16.98% 5.73%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Change Healthcare and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 0 17 1 3.06 DXC Technology 1 6 7 0 2.43

Change Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $17.21, indicating a potential upside of 37.26%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $42.42, indicating a potential upside of 139.91%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Change Healthcare and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.22 $1.26 billion $8.34 2.12

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Change Healthcare.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Change Healthcare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

