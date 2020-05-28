Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $5,358,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,599 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

